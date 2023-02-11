Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 2,013.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Castle Biosciences worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,970.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $87,775.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,014.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,072 shares of company stock worth $507,358 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of CSTL opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $697.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.03. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

