Barclays PLC Purchases 850 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Medifast worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medifast by 6,509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medifast Price Performance

MED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $197.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.32.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Further Reading

