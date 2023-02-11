Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.75%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares in the company, valued at $41,070,450.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.