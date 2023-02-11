Barclays PLC Sells 10,972 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,278 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 42,493 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 0.77. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Insider Transactions at NovaGold Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $71,494.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,923.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 57,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $343,824.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,500.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $71,494.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,923.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,416. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

