Barclays PLC Sells 4,941 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.90. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $657,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,903.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.