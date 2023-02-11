Barclays PLC Sells 524,698 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,698 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE EDR opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $64,847.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $2,388,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,543.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $64,847.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,099.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,820 shares of company stock worth $13,470,819. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.