Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NOV by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.88. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

