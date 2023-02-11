BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.43.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $244.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.72.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.02) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. The firm had revenue of $387.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.25 million. Analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

