BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BRBR. Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BRBR opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.