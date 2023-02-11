Benchmark Increases Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $105.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $93.92 on Thursday. Diodes has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,722. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Diodes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 11.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Diodes by 138.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.