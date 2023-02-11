BMO Capital Markets Increases Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $357.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $356.00 to $357.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

IT stock opened at $347.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total value of $433,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,524.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,206,760. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,681,139,000 after buying an additional 148,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

