Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $80.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at $956,454,905.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,837 shares of company stock worth $29,643,096. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

