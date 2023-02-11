BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,411 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a PE ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.30. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.72 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

