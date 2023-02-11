Brokers Issue Forecasts for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.81 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

