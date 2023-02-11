Brokers Issue Forecasts for Graham Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Graham in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Graham had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Graham Trading Up 1.4 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on GHM. TheStreet raised Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:GHM opened at $12.65 on Friday. Graham has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $134.60 million, a P/E ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 38.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 49.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 107.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

