Brokers Offer Predictions for Amcor plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amcor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amcor’s FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amcor Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amcor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after purchasing an additional 231,714 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Amcor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 497,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 71,969 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,029,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 366,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 231,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

