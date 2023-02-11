Brokers Set Expectations for CVRx, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for CVRx in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVRX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVRx from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CVRx in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CVRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 4,600 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $54,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $52,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVRx by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVRx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of CVRx by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

