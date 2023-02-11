California First Leasing Corp Has $10.05 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

California First Leasing Corp raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,845 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.6% of California First Leasing Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. California First Leasing Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,935.5% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 135,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 129,114 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,234.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 142,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after buying an additional 136,709 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,067.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,699,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,524,000 after buying an additional 1,620,785 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 368,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after buying an additional 350,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 1,057,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,167,000 after buying an additional 1,004,796 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

