Canaccord Genuity Group Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $88.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

New Relic stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. On average, analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,813 shares of company stock valued at $24,513,608 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

