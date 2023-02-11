Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.86. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Shares of NBIX opened at $103.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.05. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,749 shares of company stock worth $14,001,823. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

