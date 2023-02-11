Carl C. Icahn Sells 24,045 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 24,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,791,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,990,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,581,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Herc Stock Down 1.1 %

Herc stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $171.74.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 593.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.