Carl C. Icahn Sells 24,045 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 24,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,791,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,990,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,581,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Herc Stock Down 1.1 %
Herc stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $171.74.
Herc Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.
Institutional Trading of Herc
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.
Herc Company Profile
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
