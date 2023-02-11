Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carvana were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 48,522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after buying an additional 1,418,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana Stock Performance

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.76. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $159.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

See Also

