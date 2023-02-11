CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,924 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 164.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 58.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 23.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.20 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

