CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stake Raised by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $92.74 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

