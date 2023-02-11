Charles R. Schwab Sells 62,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.