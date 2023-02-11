Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Chegg in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Chegg Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 975.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 122,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after buying an additional 2,245,900 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 149.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,435,000 after buying an additional 460,363 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

