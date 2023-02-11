Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,742 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

CIM opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.49. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.51%.

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.