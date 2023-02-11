Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,900.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Argus from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,872.68.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %

CMG stock opened at $1,583.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,515.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,549.67. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 42.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.