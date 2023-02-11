Christopher Finn Sells 20,756 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56.

NASDAQ CG opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 273.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 485,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 420.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 205,729 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

