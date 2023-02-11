Christopher Finn Sells 20,756 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Christopher Finn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56.
The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ CG opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $50.40.
The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.
Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 273.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 485,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 420.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 205,729 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
