Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 6,275 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 8,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,071.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 39,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,664.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 17,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,532.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 62,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

