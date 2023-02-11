CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -364.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.