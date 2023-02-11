Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

