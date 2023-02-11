Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $56,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBC stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

EBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

