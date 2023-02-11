Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $52.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.98. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

