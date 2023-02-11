Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $52.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance
NYSE:EPC opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.98. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.