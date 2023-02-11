EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 486.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRA. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 10.7 %

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $404.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,285 shares of company stock worth $147,370 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 115,741 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Stories

