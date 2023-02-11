Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 81,914 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 81,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $2,283,762.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,785,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,742,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,353,850.08.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,094.40.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,834 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $1,794,422.68.
- On Monday, January 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 78,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $2,325,277.80.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.08.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,854,923.84.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,318,881.28.
- On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,500,041.46.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,074,665.60.
- On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $899,605.85.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $26.15 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
