Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 178.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 4.2 %

EQNR stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Articles

