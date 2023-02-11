Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,020 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,561,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,117,000 after purchasing an additional 101,989 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after purchasing an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,450,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 474,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EQC opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

