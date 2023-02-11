Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $263.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.39. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

