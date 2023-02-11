Fagan Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $263.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

