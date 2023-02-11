FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Stephens cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,668.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBK opened at $38.07 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

