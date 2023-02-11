Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,904.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after buying an additional 18,321,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,124,000 after buying an additional 17,964,785 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $94.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $100.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

