First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,950 Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Separately, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Envirotech Vehicles Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVTV opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.02. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

Envirotech Vehicles ( NASDAQ:EVTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 100.18%.

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles.

