First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,993,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,882,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $67.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $78.67.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.