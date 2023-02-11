First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,711 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 398,461 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.28.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

