First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,848. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $160.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $173.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.01 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

