First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 431,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 208,113 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

SWIM opened at $3.86 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $452.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

