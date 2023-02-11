First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tilray by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tilray by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 31.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 9.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

