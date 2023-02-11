First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,638 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $1,188,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.87 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 2.37.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

