First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $72,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,307.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,843 shares of company stock valued at $446,301. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuantumScape Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

QS opened at $8.21 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 5.36.

QuantumScape Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.